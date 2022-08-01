Police respond to call about multiple car break-ins in Randolph County

Deputies arrested Timothy Rahine Saunders, 23, for stealing items out of cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a suspicious person breaking in multiple cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale Friday.

Victims were able to give descriptions of what the suspect was wearing and a list of items that were taken from their cars.

Deputies searched the area and located Timothy Rahine Saunders, 23, wearing clothing described and in possession of items that were listed as stolen.

Saunders was arrested and taken to the magistrate's office where he was charged with:

five counts felony break/enter a motor vehicle

four counts misdemeanor larceny

four counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property

misdemeanor attempted break or enter into a building

He was given a $200,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday in Randolph County District Court.