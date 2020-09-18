Randolph County man arrested on child porn charges

Deputies received information that 54-year-old Steven Tate was possessing and distributing child pornography files and began an investigation.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man was arrested on child porn charges Thursday.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, deputies received information that Steven Tate, 54, was possessing and distributing child pornography files and began an investigation.

A search warrant for Tate's home was obtained and as a result of evidence found, Tate was taken into custody with the assistance of The US Department of Homeland Security, deputies said.

Tate was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for charges of four counts of Felony Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Tate is being held under a $100,000 secured bond and his first appearance is set for September 18, 2020, in Randolph County District Court.