Man facing sex offense charges involving a child in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies received information regarding a sex offense against a juvenile.
Lucas Matthew Jennings, 33, was charged with first-degree statutory rape and felony incidents with a child in May.
Jennings was found Friday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was given a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation. He was also issued a $301,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing.
