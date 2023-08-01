x
Crime

Man facing sex offense charges involving a child in Randolph County

Lucas Matthew Jennings, 33, is charged with first-degree statutory rape and felony incidents with a child.
Credit: WFMY News 2

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies received information regarding a sex offense against a juvenile. 

Lucas Matthew Jennings, 33, was charged with first-degree statutory rape and felony incidents with a child in May. 

Jennings was found Friday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was given a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation. He was also issued a $301,000 bond. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

