Randolph County man charged for trying to push woman out of moving car

Police said she was on a 911 call when the incident happened.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after trying to push a woman from a moving car on Wednesday.

Gregory Tadeo, 29, was arrested in Randolph County.

Randolph County Communications received a 911 call from a woman saying that Tadeo was trying to push her from a moving car. During the call, they lost contact with the woman but heard cars passing.

Not long after the woman called from a different number. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived and the woman told them she had been assaulted by Tadeo and he had attempted push her from the car while it was moving.

The woman was able to safely exit the car after stopping and ran away, police said.