Crime

Randolph County man facing child pornography charges

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and seized several items from the house on Dunlap Drive in Seagrove.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is facing charges after investigators received information about a man possibly having numerous child pornography files.

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and seized several items from the house on Dunlap Drive in Seagrove. Deputies arrested Robbie Ray Snider who’s charged with one count of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor. 

He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond. He appears in court on May 5.

