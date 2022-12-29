Man faces multiple charges for vandalizing property in Randolph County

He was charged for two different incidents within the same day.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges for vandalism in Randolph County, according to deputies. They responded to a vandalism of property call for service on Finch Farm Road on Christmas day.

Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, noticed the damage and found Patrick Neal Lackey, Jr., 36, hiding under a bed. He was removed and detained for investigation.

An additional call for service was arrived at the scene. While investigating, the victim advised that someone had hit his car and pushed it into his front porch while driving a dump truck.

The victim showed a video of the incident, and the deputies were able to identify the driver as Lackey. While watching the video, they were able to observe the truck in the neighbor's storage building.

Lackey was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged for:

misdemeanor injury to personal property

misdemeanor injury to real property

misdemeanor hit/run leave scene of property damage

misdemeanor resisting public officer

He was given a $3,150 bond and his first appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Around 11 a.m. on the same day, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to Kennedy Road in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, the victim said someone had broken the window of a car to get inside but nothing was stolen.

Due to the earlier incident involving the dump truck, the deputy was familiar with the location and the person driving it. Video obtained at this address showed a person walking from the house of the car that was broken into on Kennedy Road where the truck was stolen from.

The person was identified as Lackey.

He is still confined at the detention center and was given an additional bond of $15,000. Lackey is charged with:

felony break or enter motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen vehicle

felony larceny of a motor vehicle

