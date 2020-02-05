RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been shot dead in Archdale, North Carolina, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened Friday night just before 7:45 p.m. on Middle Point Rd.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim, a white male was found dead from gunshot wounds. A suspect was also located at the scene and was taken into custody. He is being detained for questioning.

The scene is being processed and witnesses are being interviewed. No charges have yet been filed.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be added as it is released.

RELATED: 16-year-old charged for robbing Greensboro restaurant at gunpoint

RELATED: Police arrest Rockingham Road shooting suspects

RELATED: Athletic trainer steps into supply chain role to help deliver medical supplies during pandemic