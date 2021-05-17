Man arrested after stealing car with 8-month-old girl inside

Asheboro police said a woman went inside a business to pick something up, and that's when a man jumped into her car and took off with her baby daughter inside.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with an 8-month-old baby girl inside.

Monday, officers were called to Harbor Freight Tools on East Dixie Drive. A mother reported she had parked her car in front of the business and entered the business to pick up an item she had ordered. She left her car running and unlocked, with her young daughter inside, according to a release.

While she was inside, police said a man got into her car and drove away.

Officials said a cell phone service provider helped locate the stolen car by tracking a phone left inside the vehicle.

The car went beyond city limits and into Randolph County where several attempts were made to stop the vehicle.

Officials said the chase eventually ended on Old Lexington Road near Chamberlin Drive in Asheboro.

The child was unhurt and reunited with her mother.