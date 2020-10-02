RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Deputies are trying to find two men they believe shot into a business on Randleman Road Wednesday.

The incident happened at a business located at 11031 Randleman Road in Randleman.

Detectives collected video of two men who are seen on video coming to the door, requesting entry and trying to push their way into the business.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says both men have thin builds and could be anywhere from 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Deputies say both suspects have beards.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a black Hustlegang hoodie with Indian on the sleeve, a red shirt, a blue or purple and gold royal hat, and blue jeans with black and white shoes. Deputies say he has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and long dreadlocks.

Deputies say the second suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Deputies say the employee of the business is seen trying to keep the door closed as the two men began shooting into the building injuring someone.

One person was shot in the leg, according to detectives, and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies say several employees and patrons were inside of the business when the shooting happened.

They believe the suspects left the scene in a 2006-2010 silver Dodge Charger.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Randleman Rd.

The Sheriff's Office says both individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize the men, call 911 or Det. J.R. Welch of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698.

You can also call the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463 or submit a tip on the Sheriff’s Office App.

