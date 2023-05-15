Randolph County deputies to charge juvenile suspect for social media school threats

Randolph County deputies said more threats were made to Eastern Randolph High School late Sunday.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile suspect will be facing charges for creating the social media school threats in Randolph County, deputies say.

Deputies said after being notified of a generic threat and violence toward schools, they've discovered more threats towards Eastern Randolph High School.

Detectives have found the potential source of this threat and have conducted a search on a home of a juvenile believed to be the author of the social media post.

Deputies did not say how old the suspect is or if this person attends the school.

This investigation is ongoing.

