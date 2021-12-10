Knife attack suspect arrested in Randolph County

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says William Kuntz attacked two people with a kitchen knife.

TRINITY, N.C. — A Randolph County man faces felony assault charges after the sheriff's office said he attacked two people with a kitchen knife.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office charged 63-year-old William Kuntz with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon - intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriif's office said Kuntz attacked two people on Featherstone Court in Trinity Thursday.

The victims fought off Kuntz and held him down until law enforcement arrived. EMS treated Kuntz and the two victims for injuries on scene. Kuntz was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given no bond.