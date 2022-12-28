Suspect with prior warrants gets in car chase, rams car, and gets arrested on a slew of charges

Jimmy Ray Pearson was arrested on prior charges, charges related to the case, and methamphetamine found in his car. Woof.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — This one's a doozy, folks.

Suspect with outstanding warrants and prior convictions was arrested after ramming his car into a deputy vehicle after a low-speed chase on Dec. 26 in Randolph County.

Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, had multiple outstanding warrants for two counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Driving Left of Center infraction and Failure to Appear on Felony and Misdemeanor charges in multiple counties.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Pearson on these warrants when deputies saw his car driving north on Ramseur Julian Road.

A traffic stop was attempted, but Pearson refused to stop and continued traveling down Colonial Trading Path.

According to deputies, a short, low speed chase ensued, during which Pearson rammed his car into a deputy's vehicle. Pearson's car left the road and struck a concreate stairway connected to a resident's home.

Pearson attempted to flee on foot, but, according to authorities, was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies searched Pearson's car and found paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and an illegal loaded pistol in the driver's side floorboard as Pearson is a convicted felon.

Pearson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After his release he was a slew of charges which included but are not limited to: Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official, Flee/Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer, and more, as well as a total bond of $409,000 from multiple counties.

