Road rage suspect arrested for shooting at vehicle, ramming it on US 220 Business

The driver reported Christopher Lee shot at his car before ramming into it and taking off.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting into a car during a road rage incident on Friday in Randolph County.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a man with a gun on US 220 business just south of McDowell Road.

When they got there, deputies met with the caller who said another driver fired shots at his vehicle before ramming into it.

The caller said while driving south on I-73, a man sped past him. Both vehicles got off the interstate onto McDowell Road and headed toward US 220 Business. The suspect slowed to five miles per hour and the caller then passed the vehicle, according to the report. When the drivers turned onto US 220 Business, the suspect fired a shot at the caller's vehicle from behind.

The caller told deputies he stopped in the roadway and ran away from his car. The suspect then reportedly rammed the caller's vehicle and took off.

Deputies were able to find the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Michael Lee, during a traffic stop. North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Lee for driving while impaired. Authorities said they also found a loaded gun in the passenger seat.

The sheriff's office charged Lee with felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

