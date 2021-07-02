Armed robbery at Randolph County gas station

Law enforcement officials said a white male brought a rifle into the gas station and demanded cash.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified man robbed the GH Mart gas station in Asheboro at gunpoint.

Deputies said the white male came into the gas station on Saturday, Feb. 6 just after 8 p.m. with a long gun and demanded cash.

The GH Mart is located on the 4000 block of US-220.

The suspect, caught on camera, wore a black toboggan, dark sunglasses, a white facemask, a white or possibly pink long-sleeve button-up shirt, khaki-colored pants and grey rubber gloves. He is also described as possibly having a tattoo on his neck. He is approximately 6'2" tall, officials said.

The suspect left on foot walking towards Zoo Parkway, RCSO officials said.