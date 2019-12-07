ATLANTA — If you happened to notice any meth falling from the sky in Atlanta on Wednesday, your eyes may not have been deceiving you.

An Alabama rapper was arrested in Atlanta this week in a meth bust that saw him try to ditch the drugs off the balcony of a high rise as his apartment was raided, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

The GBI said 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, known as K Digga, “allegedly threw multiple kilograms of suspected methamphetamine from the balcony of an Atlanta high rise.”

Atlanta officers were able to recover the meth off a nearby street before anyone got to it, according to the GBI.

They said authorities recovered more than 11 pounds of meth which would carry a street value of about $250,000.

A substantial amount of marijuana and currency was also recovered, the GBI said.

K Digga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The GBI said agents found a glock handgun and two semi-automatic rifles in the raid.

Another person, 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson, was also arrested and charged.

