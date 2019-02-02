ATLANTA — Police arrested rapper Bow Wow early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a dispute in the 200 block of 12th Street.

Officers spoke with Leslie Holden, a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man named Shad Moss.

Moss is more widely known as the rapper Bow Wow.

Officers said that Moss told them that Holden had assaulted him. Both people had visible minor injuries.

Since officers were not able to determine who the aggressor was in the incident, both were charged with assault.

They were both processed and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

On social media in recent days, Bow Wow had been promoting a Super Bowl "Sip and Shop" pop-up show by his mother.

