Greensboro father accused of killing his son after reported fall

Greensboro police say they got a report about Raymon Fernandez being badly injured in a fall. Detectives now say his father killed him.

Greensboro police on Thursday arrested a man accused of assaulting and killing his 19-year-old son after a two-week investigation. 

Police were called to a home on Creekstone Court on November 20 in reference to a report of a fall with traumatic injuries. Officers said they found 19-year-old Raymon Fernandez with injuries to his head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on November 27. 

Investigators determined 34-year-old Alexander Fernandez beat and killed his son. Alexander was charged with second-degree murder. He's in jail on a $505,000 bond. 

Police didn't say the motive for the killing or what led up to it. 

We're working to get more information from detectives and will update this story. 

