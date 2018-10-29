WENTWORTH, N.C. (WFMY) – Meet Buttercup! That’s right the newest member of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team.

Buttercup is a “cutie patootie” with a nose to track! The one-year-old female bloodhound is specially trained in scent detection. Bloodhounds can detect human scent over great distances and even days later. Buttercup also has a strong and tenacious tracking instinct.

Buttercup will join handler, Deputy Tyler Wiseman. They have been training together for the last few weeks and are eager to start their new training assignment.

Buttercup, one thing is for sure you got us singing,

