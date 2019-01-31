RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty on Jan. 9, is still recovering. Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown released a statement Wednesday acknowledging his status.

The statement read:

"The family of Officer Charles Ainsworth would like to thank everyone for their continued support, well wishes, and generosity towards the family. Charlie is in stable condition and his recovery will be a slow process. The family is focused on and has hope for a full recovery. We ask that Charlie remains in your thoughts and prayers as he continues medical care through this arduous process."

In connection with Ainsworth's shooting, Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Kearney was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm for firing at Officer B.A. Halpin, who was also responding.

Antonio Fletcher, 21, of Cary, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

According to police, Fletcher and Kearney stole a man's car, phone and wallet and then threatened him with a handgun. The two men were fleeing the scene when the officer stopped them because the tags came up as a stolen vehicle. Shots were then fired.

Ainsworth has undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting.