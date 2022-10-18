Employee shot inside Red Roof Hotel in Archdale, police say

Officers said they received calls saying that the clerk was found lying on the ground before they arrived.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An employee at the Red Roof Hotel in Archdale was found shot early Tuesday morning, according to officers.

Archdale police said they received calls indicating there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel on Liberty Road just before 5 a.m. They were told that he was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers discovered that the man worked at the hotel and was shot at multiple times by two males wearing masks.

It was discovered that the two males came inside the hotel to confront the employee before shooting him.

The employee is in stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital.

It still unclear what led to the altercation and shooting however, robbery does not appear to be the motive.

This investigation is ongoing.