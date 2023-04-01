Refuel convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an armed robbery at the Refuel on North Church Street late Tuesday night.
Officers learned that a man entered the business, show his gun, and demanded money from the cashier.
The suspect is described as 6'0"-6'2", 185-200 pounds wearing a camouflage ski mask, green short sleeve shirt with black flannel long sleeve underneath, and dark pants with a red or orange stripe.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation.