Refuel convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

Burlington Police are searching for the man who robbed the store at gunpoint demanding cash from the cashier.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an armed robbery at the Refuel on North Church Street late Tuesday night.

Officers learned that a man entered the business, show his gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect is described as 6'0"-6'2", 185-200 pounds wearing a camouflage ski mask, green short sleeve shirt with black flannel long sleeve underneath, and dark pants with a red or orange stripe.