x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Refuel gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the robbery happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Refuel gas station store was robbed at gunpoint on West Market Street in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to police. 

Officers said a man entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and ran away from the area. 

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask. This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Online predator sting in Randolph County

Before You Leave, Check This Out