Refuel gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Refuel gas station store was robbed at gunpoint on West Market Street in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers said a man entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and ran away from the area.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask. This investigation is ongoing.
