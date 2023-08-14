Refuel gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the robbery happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Refuel gas station store was robbed at gunpoint on West Market Street in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers said a man entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and ran away from the area.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask. This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.