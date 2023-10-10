Registered sex offender caught impersonating a firefighter at a crash scene in Burlington

Graham Police Department said they arrested a man who was pretending to be a firefighter in Burlington Friday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested in Burlington for impersonating a firefighter, Graham Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

On Friday morning, an officer was driving inside the Burlington city limits when he noticed a car with red strobe lights driving in a careless and reckless manner, speeding, and passing other cars in heavy traffic.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Burlington police were called for assistance.

A field investigation revealed that the driver, Pedro Virola Jr. was not associated with any fire department, had a suspended driver's license, and was a registered sex offender.

He was charged with unlawful use of a red light, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. His car was towed.

Pictures of the Virola and his car were sent to all police and fire departments in the area and was later discovered that a second offense had happened in Graham.

Officers learned that Virola was driving the same car and stopped at a crash scene on Wednesday before claiming to be a firefighter.

Based on the new information, he was additionally charged with impersonating a firefighter and unlawful use of a red light.

Virola will appear in court on December 1. He is a sex offender from an out-of-state conviction. His first responder tag was hand-made and not issued by the Snow Camp Fire Department.

The Graham Police Department is asking for the public's help with any new information related to Pedro Virola Jr. and his car. Contact Sgt. B.A. Land at 336-570-6722 ext. 3212 or bland@cityofgraham.com.

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER IMPERSONATING FIREFIGHTER On October 6th at approximately 9:00 a.m., Graham Police Department... Posted by Graham Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

