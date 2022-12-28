x
Registered sex offender back in custody after using an unregistered online identifier

Richard Wilson Adkins was originally arrested in 2019 for 30 counts of Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Credit: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Registered sex offender Richard Wilson Adkins, Jr., 41, was arrested for using an online identifier that was not registered with Randolph County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 21.

Adkins was located, arrested, and taken into custody. He was issued an over $40,000 bond, as well as an $1,000 for an outstanding child support Civil Order.

Adkins was originally arrested and charged for 30 counts of Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

In the PDF above, Adkins' charges take up almost the entirety of the first page.

His first appearance was set for Dec. 22, about six days from the time of publishing, in the Randolph County District Court.

