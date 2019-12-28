REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a man that robbed a Love’s Travel Stops gas station located at 2105 Barnes Street Friday night.

Police say the male suspect entered the store and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect then fled the store.

The suspect is described as wearing jeans, a dark jacket and toboggan, a face mask and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator S. Brown at 336-347-2336 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

