Man arrested after guns, cocaine and more than $16K in cash seized drug bust, Reidsville police say

Reidsville police said Jerrico Storm Manus was arrested at Royal Inn on Freeway Drive during a drug raid. He was charged with felonies related to drug trafficking.

The Reidsville Police Department said they conducted a search at the Royal Inn on Freeway Drive. During the investigation they seized the following:

4.26 ounces of Cocaine

Marijuana

Two guns

Schedule II, Schedule III, and Schedule IV pills

Drug Paraphernalia,

More than $16,700

Officers said Jerrico Storm Manus was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Trafficking in Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to MFG/Sell, Simple Possession of Schedule II, III, and IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Manus was given a $250,000 secured bond and a court date of April 11, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any incident involving the sale of illegal drugs is encouraged to call the Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 336-349-1010. You can also anonymously call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

