Reidsville High teen arrested for using social media to make threats towards his school

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville High student was arrested for making threats towards his school on social media, according to police.

Reidsville Police Department, Rockingham County School System, and the FBI's National Threat Operations Center were all notified of a Snapchat account that was being used to make threats towards the high school on Saturday, April 29.

On Saturday evening, the detectives were able to locate the address used to create the account, according to Reidsville police.

Tyquan Strong, 18 was identified and interviewed by Reidsville Police. Afterward, he was arrested and charged with Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property, according to Reidsville Police.

Strong was held on a $10,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court on May 10, according to Reidsville Police.

Reidsville Police said this was an isolated incident.

