Police looking for suspects accused of robbing Reidsville KFC

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police are looking for the two suspects who robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Reidsville on April 9 around 9 p.m.

On the department's Facebook page, they posted the description of the suspects as "two black males, wearing all black clothing, black ski masks, and gloves,".

The suspects entered the KFC, robbed the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Any tips leading to the arrest of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, according to police.

