Reidsville man wanted for child sex crimes, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police said they are searching for a Reidsville man who is said to be armed and dangerous.
Reidsville Police investigators said they have obtained six warrants on 49-year-old Micah Langley age Jennifer Court.
Police said the warrants are for Statutory Rape and Indecent Liberties of a Minor.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Langley is asked to contact Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010 or 911. Please do not approach Langley, he is reported to be armed and dangerous.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.