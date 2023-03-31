Reidsville man wanted for child sex crimes, police say

Reidsville police are looking for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and accused of rape and incident liberties with a minor.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police said they are searching for a Reidsville man who is said to be armed and dangerous.

Reidsville Police investigators said they have obtained six warrants on 49-year-old Micah Langley age Jennifer Court.

Police said the warrants are for Statutory Rape and Indecent Liberties of a Minor.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Langley is asked to contact Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010 or 911. Please do not approach Langley, he is reported to be armed and dangerous.

