ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Deputies say 21-year-old Khalil Jaray Williamson was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a chase along Bethlehem Church Road off Harrington Highway.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for murder in the county.

The chase started after a deputy stopped a car, he believed Williamson was traveling in. When the deputy pulled the car over, Williamson ran into the woods.

According to investigators, he was wanted on a number of arrest warrants including second-degree murder and investigators had been searching for him for several days.

Additional agencies and the Sheriff's K-9 Unit were brought into the search to locate him and arrested Williamson in a nearby creek.

Along with murder, Williamson also faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a series of drug-related offenses.

He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,255,200 secured bond.

