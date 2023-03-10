VIDEO: Man arrested at Thomasville gas station where he tried to sexually assault a child

Thomasville police are searching for 65-year-old James Claiborne Hicks, Jr. after he was accused of trying to assault a 15-year-old male.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested at a Thomasville gas station Tuesday for attempting to sexually assault a teenage boy, according to police.

The Thomasville Police Department found James Claiborne Hicks, Jr. 65, at the Exxon gas station on Randolph Street Tuesday where they arrested him. He is charged with attempted indecent liberties with a child.

As officers were at the scene Sunday, a 15-year-old victim reported that a male followed him into the bathroom and tried to assault him. Officers got video surveillance footage and positively identified Hicks as the suspect.

Hicks was last observed leaving the scene in a red Nissan Versa bearing North Carolina registration plate number RHE-1060.

This investigation is ongoing.

