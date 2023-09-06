Reidsville man sentenced to 18 years for first-degree murder and kidnapping

Raymond Lee Rivers III, 38, pled guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Reidsville man pled guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping on August 31, according to District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Raymond Lee Rivers III, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years after his guilty plea. Under state law, he must serve every day of his minimum sentence.

On October 22, 2022, a naked, beaten, bloody woman ran almost 100 yards to her neighbor's house on Willis Lane in Reidsville, asking for help.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors determined she had multiple skull fractures, a nasal fracture, and a broken hand. Both of her eyes were black and swollen shut.

The District Attorney's Office said that she told investigators that Rivers, her boyfriend at the time of the incident, had assaulted her in their bathroom as she was getting ready for work. Rivers hit her repeatedly with a hard object and tied her up with painter's tape and a phone cord. She said she waited for him to leave and then she was able to go to her neighbors and ask for help.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office were able to find Rivers the same day and take him into custody.

Ramey thanked multiple agencies including the University of North Carolina at Greensboro's (UNCG) Police Department for their help in the case.

