REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department is investigating after two alleged robbers broke into a pharmacy and left a receipt behind as evidence.

Reidsville police started the investigation after two men were said to have broken into the Reidsville Pharmacy back in January.

Police said the two suspects took an undisclosed amount of pain medicine and dropped a Walmart receipt which helped investigators link them to the case.

Investigators are continuing to search for leads in the break-in.

If you have any information call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at: (336) 349-9683.

