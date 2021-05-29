Reidsville police investigating after 5-year-old shot, hospitalized

According to police, the shooting happened on Northwest Market Street after 2 p.m. Saturday.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday, according to investigators.

According to the Reidsville Police Department, the shooting happened on Northwest Market Street after 2 p.m.

After arriving to the scene, police found the child had been hit by a bullet.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

