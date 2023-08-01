Have you seen him? | Reidsville police looking for attempted robbery suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are looking for an attempted robbery suspect.
Police said a man attempted to rob a business on the 1200 Block of Barnes Street around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Officers are patrolling the area looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information about his identity or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Dixon at 336-349-1010 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
