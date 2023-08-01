Have you seen him? | Reidsville police looking for attempted robbery suspect

Officers are patrolling the area looking for the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are looking for an attempted robbery suspect.

Police said a man attempted to rob a business on the 1200 Block of Barnes Street around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Officers are patrolling the area looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about his identity or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Dixon at 336-349-1010 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.