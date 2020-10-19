Reidsville police name person of interest in death investigation

Police named Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville as a person of interest in the ongoing death investigation.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating a death. Officers said they responded to a cardiac arrest Friday and found a person dead in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

Police named Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville as a person of interest in the ongoing death investigation. They also said he has pending charges of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any other details surrounding their death at this time.