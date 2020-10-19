Reidsville police name person of interest in death investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating a death. Officers said they responded to a cardiac arrest Friday and found a person dead in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
Police named Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville as a person of interest in the ongoing death investigation. They also said he has pending charges of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.
Police have not released the name of the victim or any other details surrounding their death at this time.
If you have any information call Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.