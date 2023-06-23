Reidsville police offering $2,000 reward for information in murder investigation

Police arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue to find a man dead with gunshot wounds.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a man was killed.

Police arrived at the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday around 11:20 p.m. and found Henry Hayes II, 38, dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident call Sergeant Lingle at 336-347-2338 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

