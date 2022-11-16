Reidsville police searching for wanted man in connection to felony violations

Officers are searching for Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, for felony drug violations.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department investigators are searching for 22-year-old Orek Jaqualle Hooper in connection to a felony narcotics violation.

Hooper has been known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.

Anyone with any information regarding Hooper's whereabouts is asked to call Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010.

You can also anonymously call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the arrest of this individual may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

