Reidsville police said the shooting happened on Windemere Court. Police said after arriving they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating after a person was hospitalized Saturday morning, following a shooting.

Investigators said police responded to a shooting on Windemere Court. Police said once officers arrived, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Reidsville police, 35-year-old Mario Rashon Davis of Reidsville is wanted for attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.

Detectives said the person was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.