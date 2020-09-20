x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Reidsville police search for shooter, after person found with multiple gunshot wounds

Reidsville police said the shooting happened on Windemere Court. Police said after arriving they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating after a person was hospitalized Saturday morning, following a shooting.

Investigators said police responded to a shooting on Windemere Court. Police said once officers arrived, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Reidsville police, 35-year-old Mario Rashon Davis of Reidsville is wanted for attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.

Detectives said the person was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

OTHER STORIES

Police search for shooter after person found with several gunshots outside Burlington home

Man dies after running red light, slamming into woman who was driving 'impaired,' police say

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE