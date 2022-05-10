Have you seen these men? Police searching for two men facing charges in Reidsville shooting

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday on West Harrison Street in Reidsville. Officers responded the shooting just after 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for two men who are facing charges in a shooting that left two people injured.

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday on West Harrison Street in Reidsville. Officers responded the shooting just after 10 p.m.

Police found Demarquis Maynard, 29 with a gunshot wound to their left arm and said Maynard went to the hospital.

Officers learned a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle during the shooting. Investigators said the boy was taken to the hospital by a relative.

Detectives said warrants are out for the arrest of Rayshawn Rochelle Hairston, 32, of Gibsonville and Victor Donte McCollum, 30 of Reidsville.

Hairston is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

McCollum is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.