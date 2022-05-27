Man barricades in Reidsville apartment after US Marshals try serving warrants

Reidsville police said Rayshawn Hairston is wanted on numerous weapons charges across Guilford, Rockingham and Davidson counties.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted for numerous weapons charges is refusing to come out of an apartment after United States Marshals and Reidsville police officers tried serving warrants early Friday morning, Reidsville Police officials said.

Police said officers and US Marshals went to an apartment on Marcellus Street at 5 a.m. to serve warrants of arrest to Rayshawn Rochelle Hairston.

Police said Hairston is wanted in Guilford, Rockingham and Davidson counties. They said he's wanted on numerous felony charges, including shooting into a vehicle and pointing a weapon. Police said Hairston is also wanted for a shooting at a Reidsville convenience store that happened on May 8.

Officials said despite numerous attempts to make contact with Hairston, he still hasn't come out. They said his girlfriend and 1-year-old child are also inside.

Police said if Hairston doesn't come out soon, they are planning to breach the apartment.

Police said the apartment building where the standoff is happening has been evacuated. The other buildings have been advised to shelter in place. School buses are also being rerouted.

Investigators said police started searching for both Hairston and Victor Donte McCollum, 30 of Reidsville back on May 10 relating to a shooting on West Harrison Street in Reidsville.

Officers learned early May; a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle during the shooting. Investigators said the boy was taken to the hospital by a relative.

Warrants are out for both their arrests.

Reidsville Police and US Marshalls have been in a standoff here in Reidsville after attempting to serve an arrest warrant this morning. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/KkTZKuxyXH — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) May 27, 2022