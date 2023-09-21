Reidsville woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head, deputies say

Rockingham County deputies say 20-year-old Amaree M. Gillet is in critical condition.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head overnight, leaving him critically injured, according to Rockingham County deputies.

Around 12:50 a.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said they received a call to the 300 block of Pegram Street about a shooting. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Amaree M. Gillet suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he is in critical condition.

After an investigation, detectives learned that 32-year-old Tiffany Renea Brogdon shot Gillet during an argument.

Investigators said Gillet was Brogdon's boyfriend and they lived in the home together.

Brogdon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said they put her in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a domestic hold.

This investigation is ongoing.

