Reidsville woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head, deputies say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head overnight, leaving him critically injured, according to Rockingham County deputies.
Around 12:50 a.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said they received a call to the 300 block of Pegram Street about a shooting. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Amaree M. Gillet suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he is in critical condition.
After an investigation, detectives learned that 32-year-old Tiffany Renea Brogdon shot Gillet during an argument.
Investigators said Gillet was Brogdon's boyfriend and they lived in the home together.
Brogdon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Deputies said they put her in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a domestic hold.
This investigation is ongoing.
