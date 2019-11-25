ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman they say pretended to be a lawyer.

According to a report, Mary Powell offered to represent Leslie Livengood in court on a civil issue and proceeded to do so on two separate occasions. Deputies say Powell knew Livengood through Livengood's dog grooming service. Deputies say Livengood did not know that Powell wasn't, nor has she ever been, an attorney.

However, the report says Powell represented herself in court as a licensed attorney to multiple judges and the opposing counsel during civil court on October 30th and November 6th.

Deputies charged Powell with two counts of practicing law without a license.

