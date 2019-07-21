SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators announced a major development in the case of a missing Surry County man. Flyers started going up for Michael Dean Martin in August 2018.

Now investigators believe they have found his body buried in someone's yard. That's after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team along with members of the Mount Airy Police Crisis Management Team and NC State Bureau of investigations executed a search warrant at a house on Bowtie Lane in Lowgap.

The property owner is identified as Javier Garcia.

The remains have been sent to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for positive identification during an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

Garcia has been charged with murder in the investigation. He's currently in the Surry County Jail without bond.

Deputies have not said what brought them to the house, but the investigation is still on-going.