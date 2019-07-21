SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators announced a major development in the case of a missing Surry County man.

Flyers started going up for Michael Dean Martin back in August. Now investigators believe they have found his body buried in someone's yard.

The SWAT team says they found the remains on the property of Javier Garcia in Lowgap, North Carolina.

Garcia is being charged with murder and being held without bond.

Deputies have not said what brought them to the house, but the investigation is still on-going.