HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Tragic news out of Jim Hogg County -- The remains of a newborn baby were found near a drainage pipe leading from the city sewage plant east of Hebbronville on Thursday, according to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Office.

Officials tell 3News the Texas Rangers have joined the investigation and that the Webb County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy of the child.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the discovery or the sex or age of the child.

