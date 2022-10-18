Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC

Officials have not identified the person, nor have they released how they died.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home.

The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.

A medical examiner collected samples of the remains to determine the identity and cause of death.

At this time, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the NCSBI are still processing the scene.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8506.

This story is developing.

