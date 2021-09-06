Gruesome details released in murder of Tristyn Bailey

Aiden Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Durbin Crossing neighbor and Patriot Oaks Academy classmate Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day

A large amount of evidence became public Wednesday in the first-degree murder case against Aiden Fucci, who is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day.

Among the documents were the Medical Examiner's findings which concluded that Bailey was stabbed 114 times. Thirty-five of the wounds were to her head and neck, the report states. The other wounds were to her torso, chest, back and upper extremities, the report states.

The word "KARMA" was also handwritten in blue ink inside her left ankle and a "smiley face" was drawn inside her right ankle, the Medical Examiners report states. The report does not state who put the writing on her body.

Bailey was found lying in a wooded area on her right side, the newly released reports state. She was wearing a black shirt with white writing and black Nike pants with a pair of vans.

Deputies say she also had a Gold-tone ring, cell phone, $20 bill and a Cotton Candy vape device. They also found a “fortune paper” tucked away in her cellphone case.

SJSO says all items were covered in possible blood.

After Fucci was brought into the sheriff’s office for questioning, an incident report suggests he was indifferent to the news that Bailey was dead.

"How is that my problem?" he asked deputies, according to a incident report.

Also during questioning, he later admitted that he kissed Bailey. He says she reacted by grabbing him and he pushed her.

He said she fell down and hit her head and he walked away, the report states.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, has also been charged in connection to the case. She's accused of tampering with evidence for allegedly washing out her son's bloodstained jeans. She has also pleaded not guilty.

