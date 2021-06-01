$10K reward for help solving longtime Greensboro restaurant owner's murder

Greensboro police say someone shot Mark Freedman in his car in his restaurant's parking lot in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the murder of longtime Greensboro restaurant owner Mark Freedman.

Police were called to Mark's Restaurant on Dolly Madison Road in the early morning hours of November 4, 2020, where they found Freedman's body. The 63-year-old was found shot to death in a car parked in his restaurant's parking lot.

Police say the suspect is believed to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height. So far, police have not made any arrests.