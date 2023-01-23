Unsolved Murder: Police are still looking searching for information in a Triad man's death

On the eight-year anniversary of Vann Yates' murder, Greensboro Crime Stoppers are making a renewed push and public appeal for tips.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Eight years later, this cold case has yet to be cracked.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspects responsible for shooting and killing a Triad man.

On Jan. 21, 2015, 57-year-old Vann Yates was working in his backyard with a landscaper in High Point when two men walked up to him, asking to buy some of his lawn equipment. That's when the two men tried to rob him.

After demanding equipment and other things, they shot Yates in the chest.

Then, the shooters took off running and jumped in a small tan-colored Honda passenger car driven by a woman, according to investigators.

Yates' friend was able to run and get away from the suspects.

Yet, Yates did not survive.

Investigators released composite sketches of the men they believe are Yates' killers and also believe that before killing Yates, the same men robbed two other people on January 20, 2015, on Prospect Street and Springfield Road.

The witnesses in that robbery told police the suspects were two young men with handguns. One of the suspects was described as a black man with a scar under his right eye with a possible African or Jamaican accent. The second suspect was described as a man between five feet six inches tall from five feet eight inches tall.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case, $17,007 has been donated by anonymous donors. This brings the total reward to up to $22,007.00.